15 kg IED recovered in J&K's Udhampur
By IANS | Published: December 26, 2022 03:24 PM 2022-12-26T15:24:08+5:30 2022-12-26T15:40:15+5:30
Jammu, Dec 26 A major tragedy was averted on Monday when the security forces recovered a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.
Police said that the security forces recovered the IED in the Basantghar area of the district.
"The IED, a coded sheet, 5 detonators with 300 gms of RDX and 7 live rounds were recovered.
"A letter pad of IED was also recovered," police said.
