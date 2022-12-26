15 kg IED recovered in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 26 A major tragedy was averted on Monday when the security forces recovered a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Police said that the security forces recovered the IED in the Basantghar area of the district.

"The IED, a coded sheet, 5 detonators with 300 gms of RDX and 7 live rounds were recovered.

"A letter pad of IED was also recovered," police said.

