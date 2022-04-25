15 warships, subs carried out firing drills in western seaboard: Indian Navy

New Delhi, April 25 The Indian Navy on Monday sais that it carried out weapon engagement and missile firing drills from 15 warships and submarines on the Western Seaboard recently.

It said that the multiple ordnance on target missions included participation of 15 warships and submarines and a large number of maritime patrol aircraft, integral helicopters, fighter aircraft, and remotely-piloted aircraft. The ships at sea were under the tactical command of Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet.

The missile firings undertaken in mid April were focused on validating combat worthiness of various weapon systems deployed on the frontline units.

These included the potent Veer Class, Talwar Class and Brahmaputra Class warships carrying out anti-air engagements against high speed sea-skimming air targets in tactical scenarios.

In another long range engagement, the Brahmaputra class ship sank the target a decommissioned naval warship with precision in a sea skimming profile.

An underwater launched missile successfully hit its target at maximum range, proving the lethality and versatility of the Indian submarines

"The pin point accuracy and successful execution of these firings showcased the effectiveness of the Indian Navy's arsenal. Yet again, the Navy demonstrated its ability and enduring commitment to safeguarding India's sea frontiers and maritime interests," the Indian Navy stated.

The weapon engagement drills were witnessed by Indian Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar, who was embarked onboard a flagship, along with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command.

