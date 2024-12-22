150 Sheep Killed in Bus Collision Near Dachepalli, Palnadu; Shepherd Seriously Injured

In a heartbreaking incident on Sunday morning, a bus traveling from Hyderabad to Guntur collided with a flock of sheep near Dachepalli in Palnadu, resulting in the death of 150 sheep and leaving the shepherd seriously injured. The Sri Maruti Travels bus struck the flock while being tended by the shepherd, who was rushed to Gurajala Government Hospital for treatment.

Local authorities confirmed that the bus was transporting approximately 400 sheep at the time of the accident. Following the collision, Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar expressed his condolences and vowed to seek justice for the injured shepherd and his family. He also coordinated with the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to ensure proper care and accountability for the incident.

The tragic event prompted a protest from local residents and the shepherd’s family, demanding justice and accountability from the travel agency. The demonstration led to significant traffic disruptions on the Addanki-Narkatpally Highway, causing delays for motorists.