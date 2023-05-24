16 candidates from J&K clear UPSC Civil Services exams

Jammu, May 24 Sixteen candidates from J&K have made it this year to the select list of UPSC Civil Services exams.

The result was declared by the UPSC on Tuesday.

This year, 933 candidates 320 females and 613 males have been declared successful whose names will now be recommended to the Government of India for various civil services, including IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS, etc.

Of the 16 candidates from J&K selected this year, Waseem Ahmad Bhat of Dooru area in Anantnag district has got 7th rank. Bhat has excelled himself this year as he stood at 225th rank in 2021.

25-year old Bhat did his B.Tech (Civil Engineering) from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor