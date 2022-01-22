16 marching contingents, 17 military bands, 25 tableaux on R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 22 There will be 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces in the 73rd Republic Day, the Indian Army said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade-2022 (RDP-2022)," it said.

The statement further mentioned that the mechanised columns of the Army will show one PT-76 tank, one Centurion tank, two MBT Arjun MK-I tanks, one APC TOPAS armoured personnel carriers, one BMP-I infantry fighting vehicle and two BMP-II infantry fighting vehicles.

One 75/24 Pack howitzer, two Dhanush howitzers, one PMS bridge-laying system, two Sarvatra bridge-laying systems, one HT-16 electronic warfare system, two Taran Shakti electronic warfare systems, one Tiger Cat missile system and two Akash missile systems will also be part of the mechanised columns.

The six marching contingents of the Indian Army will be of Rajput Regiment, Assam Regiment, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Sikh Light Infantry, Army Ordnance Corps Regiment and Parachute Regiment, according to the statement.

One marching contingent each of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy will also participate in RDP-2022, the statement said. Besides, a special flypast by 75 aircraft of the IAF will also take place to celebrate the day.

From the central paramilitary forces, five marching contingents of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Police Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Border Security Force (BSF) will participate in RDP-2022, it stated.

Sharing overall details of the marching contingent, the Indian Army said, "Overall, there will be 16 marching contingents from the armed forces, central paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) along with 17 military bands, pipes and drum bands at the parade."

Two Param Vir Chakra and one Ashok Chakra awardees will also participate in this year's parade.

Before the commencement of RDP-2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, the statement said.

RDP-2022 will begin at 10.30 a.m. from Vijay Chowk to the National Stadium through the traditional route of Rajpath, and will end at 12 noon with 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces participating, it said.

Two teams one male team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and one female team of Border Security Officer (BSF) will do the motorcycle display. Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area, will be the parade commander and Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff Delhi Area, will be the second-in-command of the parade, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor