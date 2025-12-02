1,909 women and girls approach Shakti Suraksha Dal in Patna in November to ensure safety

Patna, Dec 2 The "Shakti Suraksha Dal", formed at the direction of the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K Sharma to enhance the safety of women and students in the city, has begun delivering visible results on the ground.

This special unit is actively deployed outside schools, colleges, and coaching institutes, directly engaging with young women and promptly addressing their concerns.

City Superintendent of Police (Central), Diksha, said two dedicated teams have been formed for Patna's East and West zones.

According to November data, 1,909 women and girls contacted the unit with issues including harassment, stalking, blackmail, and requests for emergency assistance in November this year.

"As many as 65 cases were counselled, 45 complaints were investigated and acted upon, and 23 serious cases were forwarded to the concerned police stations for legal action," Patna SP Diksha added.

SP Diksha highlighted one case where a young woman's private photos were being morphed and circulated on Instagram.

"The Shakti Suraksha Dal swiftly intervened, counselled the victim, interrogated the accused, and initiated legal proceedings -- providing significant relief to the survivor," she said.

"To ensure a more approachable and student-friendly policing environment, the team includes Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and female constables who patrol during school and college hours," she added.

The SP said that in crowded areas, the unit is often deployed in civil dress, enabling young women to speak freely and allowing police to catch offenders off guard.

Beyond safety interventions, the Shakti Suraksha Dal has also been instrumental in humanitarian efforts -- such as quickly transporting injured women and children to hospitals after accidents on Patna's Marine Drive.

The Patna Police has urged women and girls to share their concerns without hesitation, assuring that their identities will be kept fully confidential.

Two mobile numbers -- 9296598170 and 9296580210 -- have also been issued for assistance.

After the formation of the new NDA government in Bihar, State Home Minister Samrat Choudhary had earlier announced that the state police will act tough against criminals and special monitoring will be done at the schools and colleges.

