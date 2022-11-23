1990 IAF personnel killings case: TADA Court issues fresh warrant against Yasin Malik

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) court on Wednesday issued a production warrant against Yasin Malik in connection with the IAF personnel killing case.

Yasin Malik who heads a banned faction named Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is accused of being involved in the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Kashmir, in 1990.

Speaking about the judgement, CBI lawyer Monika Kohli informed, "TADA court today issued a production warrant for Yasin Malik, next date of hearing is December 22".

The hearing in the case has been adjourned till December 22.

Yasin Malik, who is serving life imprisonment in Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, is an accused in this case along with others.

Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment twice. The NIA had sought the death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19 this year.

On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna were killed by the terrorists of JKLF.

Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in connection with the case.

Nirmal Khanna, the wife of Squadron Leader Khanna, has been fighting for justice for her late husband.

Notably, back in March 2020, a TADA court observed that there are "sufficient grounds for drawing presumption that the accused Yasin Malik" and others have "prima facie have committed" the offence of killing Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three others.

( With inputs from ANI )

