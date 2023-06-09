2 killed, 5 injured in lightning strike at Assam's Sivasagar

Sivasagar (Assam), June 9 : At least two people were killed and five others injured after being struck by lightning in Assam's Sivasagar district on Friday, officials said. The incident took place at Chenimora Mishing village in the district on Friday morning.

Aditya Vikram Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar district toldover phone that, two people died and five others were injured after being struck by lightning.

The deceased persons were identified as Ajay Yein and Diganta Mili. The injured who were rushed to the hospital were identified as Bikram Singh Yein, Rumi Mili, Ganesh Mili, Putala Yein and Urmila Yein.

According to locals, they were hit by a lightning strike when they were working at their paddy field.

"The injured persons have been admitted at hospital. This incident occurred today morning," Aditya Vikram Yadav said.

