2 Naxals carrying bounty of Rs 10 Lakh, 4 aides held in Chhattisgarh

The police and the security forces in Chhattisgarh arrested two Naxals carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads and four associates, who were supplying goods and raising money for banned Naxal outfits.

The arrests were made from two different regions of the state, security officials said.

The two Naxals were arrested in Kanker district while their associates were apprehended in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Antagarh Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Amar Sidar said a team of police and BSF personnel left to patrol the village in Antagarh and Amabeda areas. During the routine patroling exercise, the team spotted two persons roaming suspiciously in the hilly forest of Mandanar village in the Amabeda police station area.

"Seeing the security forces, they started running. The team gave them chase and arrested them. During interrogation, they revealed their identifies as Bhima Podiam alias Anil (35), a resident of Ghot village, Narayanpur district and Hirdesh Kumeti (20), a resident of Malmeta village, Kanker district," Sidar added.

Bhima told police that he was an active member of a banned Naxalite organisation since 2006 as well as the current commander of Platoon No 17 under Kiskodo Area Committee of the Maoists in Kanker. Hirdesh also claimed to be an active member in Platoon No 17 under Kiskodo Area Committee of the Naxalites.

The joint patrol team said they recovered a walkie talkie set with a pouch, 1 walkie talkie set battery, 1 Tiffin IED weighing approx 5 kg, an axe, 3 pieces of Naxalite literature, 2 Naxalite pamphlets and Rs 3,350 in cash from the possession of the arrested Naxalites.

Further investigations were underway, the SDOP added.

In the second incident, the joint police team of Dhamtari and Gariaband district arrested four Naxal associates, who used to collect food items, uniforms, banners, posters and raise funds from local contractors for banned Naxalites outfits. They were apprehended from the Nagari police station area in Dhamtari district.

Gariaband Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Tukaram Kamble said, "We received information that some people were supplying recovery money and items of daily use to banned Naxalite outfits. Acting on this information, police carried out a joint search in the forests and Naxal-infested areas. The joint team questiomed a person found carrying a bag in Bhatoli village of Nagari police station area. It was during the questioning that the entire modus operandi of facilitating the Naxalites came to light."

"Four Naxalite associates were arrested. They used to bring food items, uniforms, banners, posters and recovery amounts from the contractors for Naxalites. The team also recovered a walkie talkie, a mobile phone, Naxalite uniform, banner, poster and a motorcycle from the arrested accused. Further investigation is underway," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

