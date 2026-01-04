2 Nigerians without visa held on New Year’s eve ahead of party at Delhi’s Hauz Khas village

New Delhi, Jan 4 Two Nigerian nationals were apprehended on New Year's eve for illegally staying in India after the expiry of their travel/business visa, a Delhi Police official from the South West district said on Sunday.

Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, said Miracele Onyeka and Moses Chinoso, both citizens of Nigeria, were arrested while they were on their way to Hauz Khas village on December 31 for celebrations.

Initially, they told investigators that they had visited India on Tourist/Business Visa, which they claimed to have deposited with the Embassy for safety reasons, the police said.

However, after detailed verification through Immigration Department and other sources, it was revealed that they had overstayed in India and were not in possession of any valid Visa documents, the police said.

During questioning by a team of Operations Cell, South West District, they admitted to being illegal migrants and said that they had been working as housekeepers along with other African nationals at Shahpura (Delhi), Gurugram and Noida, and were residing in the Kishangarh Village area.

DCP Goel said, “On the day of apprehension, they were heading towards Hauz Khas Village to celebrate New Year. During the search of their mobile phones and hidden folders, copies of their Nigerian Passports and National ID cards were recovered.”

He said after thorough verification and completion of necessary formalities, deportation proceedings have been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

The DCP said to address the issue of illegal and overstaying foreign migrants, dedicated teams of Operations Cell, South West District were directed to gather intelligence and take strict action against such individuals.

The two Nigerians were apprehended by a team comprising ASI Ved Prakash, Head Constable Sundar, Head Constable Deepak, Head Constable Sandeep, Ct. Rajesh, Ct. Mohit and Ct. Farhaan, led by Inspector Gajendra Singh (I/C Anti Narcotics Cell/SWD).

