2 non-locals killed in Srinagar-Jammu highway accident
By IANS | Published: May 18, 2023 01:24 PM 2023-05-18T13:24:05+5:30 2023-05-18T13:40:24+5:30
Srinagar, May 18 Two non-locals were killed and nine others injured in a road accident on Thursday on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Anantnag district.
Officials said a vehicle carrying non-local workers met with a road accident at Barsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the district.
"All the 11 injured were shifted to hospital while two succumbed en route to the hospital. Nine injured are being treated at the hospital.
