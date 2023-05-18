2 non-locals killed in Srinagar-Jammu highway accident

Srinagar, May 18 Two non-locals were killed and nine others injured in a road accident on Thursday on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Anantnag district.

Officials said a vehicle carrying non-local workers met with a road accident at Barsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the district.

"All the 11 injured were shifted to hospital while two succumbed en route to the hospital. Nine injured are being treated at the hospital.

