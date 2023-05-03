2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 : Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

According to police officials, an encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter and the search operation is underway," officials said.

"The Indian Army and Kupwara police are on the job," they added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in March this year, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir Police had said.

Similarly, in February, terrorists fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit (Sanjay Sharma) while he was on his way to the local market in the Pulwama district.

He was shifted to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor