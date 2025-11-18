20 pc of Bengaluru's population works in IT, surpasses California: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 18 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development, Town Planning Minister and In-charge of Bengaluru Urban district, on Tuesday, hailed the talent and technology as two key cornerstones of Bengaluru.

"California has 13 lakh IT professionals while Bengaluru has 25 lakh," he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said: "This shows the strength of Bengaluru. There are 1.4 crore people in Bengaluru, of which 20 per cent are IT professionals."

"Karnataka did not grow as an IT giant as a matter of chance. The government and the private sector have worked together to make it happen. Karnataka was the first state to introduce an IT policy in the country. Karnataka was the first state to introduce the IT Ministry," he underlined.

"Our government has set aside Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the development of Bengaluru. A 41-km double-decker flyovers, twin tunnel road, elevated corridor, buffer roads and 117-km Bengaluru Business Corridor are under works. Along with this, we are planning an IT city in Bidadi. We are also working towards building a second airport in South Bengaluru. We will also start a new department for NRIs," he told.

"Bengaluru has a share of 40 per cent in IT exports from India. We have the highest number of engineering, medical, paramedical colleges in the country. No other state has the talent pool that our state boasts. All the investors have come to Bengaluru reposing faith in us and hence we are working on a war footing to provide infrastructure," Shivakumar said.

"The theme of this edition, 'Futurise', isn't a statement, it is change. It is foundation for a better tomorrow. I am not standing here in front of you as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state but as a voice to your investments in the state. We are trying to co-build a global future for Karnataka," he added.

"The IT fair has been taking place in Karnataka since 1998. This is the biggest IT event in Asia. For the first time the venue has shifted from Bengaluru Palace to Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. I remember that I had given permission for the Bengaluru Palace as the venue as an Urban Development Minister," he said.

"Leaders from around the world are visiting this event. They think that this is the future of IT. They have reposed faith in us and we will live up to it. A lot of companies are excited to be here in Bengaluru because of its infrastructure. The rapid rise in population has put strain on the infrastructure. We are working on fixing it. We need cooperation from all quarters," Shivakumar added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor