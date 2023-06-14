2020 Delhi riots: Police files 5th supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi, June 14 The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed fifth supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court in the case related to the northeast Delhi riots that occurred in February 2020.

In November 2020, the Delhi Police had filed the Unlawful activities (Prevention) Act case against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others, post which the court took cognisance of the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who is overseeing the riots' cases said that copies of the charge sheet should be provided to all the accused individuals and their counsels.

He said that those who were not present could obtain their copies from the Ahlmad (record keeper) by acknowledging receipt before the next hearing.

The court noted the presence of all the accused individuals and addressed a request for exemption from personal appearance for two of the accused, Devangana Kalita and Safoora Zargar.

