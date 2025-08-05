2026 Assembly polls: Bengal BJP seeks frequent public meetings of PM Modi

Kolkata, Aug 5 In view of the 2026 Assembly polls, the West Bengal unit of the BJP has requested the party's central leadership for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent meetings in the state, at least once a month till December, to harness the benefits of the leader's charisma.

To begin with, the state unit of the BJP has proposed a public meeting by the Prime Minister at Dum Dum in North 24 Parganas district in Kolkata this month.

According to Bengal BJP sources, the proposal was floated at a meeting of top party functionaries in West Bengal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

"The probable date for the Prime Minister's rally at Dum Dum is August 20. However, this is subject to final clearance from the Prime Minister's Office.

"The party also plans to organise a mega central rally at Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata in January next year, which will also be addressed by the Prime Minister," sources in the BJP said.

However, those from the West Bengal party leadership who attended the meeting with Union Minister Shah had not officially spelt out anything.

BJP's state president in West Bengal and the party's Rajya Sabha member, Samik Bhattacharya, just confirmed that organisational matters, keeping in mind the crucial West Bengal Assembly election next year, were discussed at the meetings.

The state committee sources further said that the geographical locations of the proposed public meeting of the Prime Minister for the remaining months of the current calendar year will be planned in such a manner that major parts of both South Bengal and North Bengal are covered. The meetings will be planned at locations at junctures of two or more states, the sources said.

Already, Prime Minister Modi had addressed two public meetings in West Bengal this year, the first being in May at Alipurduar in North Bengal and the second being at the industrial township of Durgapur in West Burdwan district in South Bengal.

From both meetings, the Prime Minister launched scathing attacks against the Mamata Banerjee government and the Trinamool Congress on various issues like corruption, crime against women in the state, and riot-like situations in minority-dominated pockets in the state.

