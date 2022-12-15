22 injured in fire at wedding venue in UP

Hamirpur, Dec 15 Twenty-two people suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder leak triggered a fire at a wedding venue in Rath town of Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, late on Wednesday night.

Eight persons who were critically injured people have been admitted to the Orai Medical College in Jalaun district, said police.

According to reports, a gas stove lit up by a cook triggered the blaze, which spread to a nearby wooden structure. However, locals and fire fighters controlled the flames.

