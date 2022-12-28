22-yr-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh home, police suspect suicide

A 22-year-old social media influencer was found dead hanging in her home in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, according to police officials who suspect it to be a case of death by suicide.

"A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The body has been sent for post-mortem," said Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar Police Station.

The deceased was pursuing her second-year B.Com and lived in Kelo Vihar Colony of Raigarh.

Leena was quite active on social media and had more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. With her short videos and reels, she was quite active and popular on social media. On December 25, Leena had uploaded a Christmas reel on Instagram.

The case is being investigated by the Chakradhar Nagar Police Station area.

According to police, Leena's body was found hanging from the roof of her house by her mother who had returned after a trip to the market. Leena was reportedly alone in the house.

"When her mother returned home afternoon, the influencer was not in her room. When her mother checked the house and didn't find her, she went to the terrace to check but the door was locked. Somehow she tried to open the door and saw Leena hanging on the roof of her own house," said police.

A post-mortem was conducted on the body and police say the cause of death can be ascertained only after the report comes out.

The police did not find any suicide note from the spot.

According to sub-inspector Yadav, the police have taken possession of the mobile phone of the deceased and are investigating.

"The cause of death will be ascertained only after the investigation," the policeman said.

Earlier on December 24, TV actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul in Mumbai.

A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. According to police Tunisha and Sheezan were having an affair and had broken up 15 days ago.

Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.

