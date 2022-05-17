25 injured in fire at Bharat Rasayan factory in Guj's Dahej

Bharuch (Gujarat), May 17 At least 25 persons were injured, including three who sustained serious injuries as a fire broke out after a blast at Bharat Rasayan Ltd's chemical plant in Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Tuesday, officials said.

Of the injured, nine are being treated in ICUs in Dahej and Bharuch, whereas three with critical burns injuries are being shifted to SSG hospital in Vadodara.

After the blast occurred at the company's agro chemical and pesticide unit, leading to the fire, fire stations at both Dahej and Bharuch pressed in 13 vehicles to tackle the situation.

A worker eye witness told the local media that after the fire broke, it was just impossible to understand what exactly happened and how to get out, resulting in chaos. Workers tried to rush out of the burning building, but due to the thick smoke caused by burning chemicals, some began suffocating.

Almost after six to seven hours of efforts, the fire teams were able to control the fire, but it will take a few more hours to completely douse it as the fire team is looking for the right type of foam to deal with chemicals that caused the fire, Bharuch District Collector Tushar Sumera told .

He also clarified that all injured have not suffered burn injuries, as some are injured because of wall collapses, roof falling and getting hit by a pipe or other obstacles during their attempt to escape.

Factory inspectors and other officers will inspect the site and find the exact reason for the blast, he added.

