25th and 26th batch of CBI Sub-Inspector trainees pass out from academy

New Delhi [India], June 9 : The 25th and 26th batches of CBI Sub Inspector trainees passed out from CBI Academy at an Investiture Ceremony which was held on Friday.

"The Investiture Ceremony of the 25th & 26th Batch of Sub-Inspector (SI) Trainees of CBI was solemnized at CBI Academy, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh). Praveen Sood, Director, CBI was the Chief Guest," the statement said.

On the occasion, Praveen Sood, Director, CBI called upon the young officers to work hard for maintaining the high standards of CBI.

Sood pointed out, "The long careers ahead of the officers will play a significant role in ensuring a bright future and in maintaining the high reputation of CBI."

He also underlined that the real test of the new officers starts now as they will be required to put into practice the important lessons learnt during multi-faceted training imparted by CBI Academy in various aspects of the investigation.

"The immense faith reposed by the public, government and judiciary is a matter of great pride for members of the organization," he said.

Referring to the ethos of CBI which is ingrained in the philosophy of working hard and quietly, Director CBI asked the officers to be fair and just while discharging duties. Stating that the profession of the CBI demands hard work, Sood told the officers that besides working hard, they should develop the habit of working smartly," the official statement said.

He also advised the officers not to ignore the families as he felt that striking the right balance between working life and family life was possible.

According to the official statement, the CBI director advised officers to continuously keep upgrading and updating their knowledge and skills, especially with regard to new-age crimes occurring in cyberspace for its application to the investigation.

The 36 officers of the 25th and 26th Batches comprise 20 B-Tech, 2 M-Tech and other 14 Post Graduates/Graduates in Science and Arts.

During the ceremony, the Director, of CBI distributed awards to the following trainees: The D. P. Kohli Trophy for Best All Round SI Trainee to Vijay Kumar; the Director's Trophy for Indoor Studies to Sidharth Gilhotra; the John Lobo Trophy for Best Outdoor SI Trainee to Devvrat Tomar; CBI Academy Trophy for Dedication and Exemplary Conduct to Gaurav Saini; Trophy for Cyber Crime Investigation to Shri Sidharth Gilhotra and Cash Reward of Rs 50,000/- for exemplary performance in CFE Examination to Kalibabu Gunda.

On this occasion, the Director, of CBI also presented Union Home Minister's Medals for Excellence in Police Training to J. S. Emmanuel, SP (Training) and Akansha Gupta, Dy. SP, both of CBI Academy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor