3 arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Dum Dum near Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 2 The police have arrested three youth for raping a minor in Dum Dum area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, the police said on Sunday, adding that the incident took place on November 1 evening.

It is learnt that the minor girl, a resident of Dum Dum, is a seventh-grade student. She had gone to study in a private tuition on Saturday evening. On her way back, she met a friend.

It has been learnt that they sat in Kamalapur Park and chatted for a long time. Later, two more persons joined in.

It is alleged the three friends then forcibly took the minor girl in a (toto) battery-powered auto rickshaw. She tried her best to escape, but she was not successful.

The accused took the minor girl to Harijan Basti at Motilal Colony No. 2 where she was allegedly gang-raped in a hut by the three youths.

According to the police, the 14-year-old girl somehow managed to escape from the accused and returned home. Seeing her in such a condition, the family became suspicious.

When her parents pressed, the victim narrated her ordeal. The victim filed a written complaint at the Dum Dum Police Station on late November 1.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested three accused youths. The victim's family demanded the stringent punishment for the arrested accused.

The arrested youths will be produced to Barrackpore court where the police will seek their custody.

A senior officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said, "As soon as we received the complaint from the family of the minor, our officers swung into action. Three accused youths have been arrested. A case has been registered under relevant sections related to gang-rape and forceful confinement. Their custody will be south. An investigation into the entire matter is underway."

On Sunday morning, local BJP workers and supporters staged a protest outside Dum Dum police station, demanding strong action against the culprits.

It may be noted that in a similar incident on Friday evening, two minor boys raped a minor girl at the residence of a home tutor in Suri of Birbhum district. Based on a complaint lodged by the 14-year-old, the police arrested both the minor boys.

