3 dead in Meerut as van rams into wedding procession
By IANS | Published: February 10, 2023 08:48 AM 2023-02-10T08:48:03+5:30 2023-02-10T08:55:15+5:30
Meerut, Feb 10 Three people were killed and several others were injured after a speeding van ploughed into a wedding procession at Sisaula Khurd village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.
An 18-year-old youth died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital, said police.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aniruddh Kumar said: "There was a wedding ceremony at a resort on Meerut-Baghpat road. When the procession reached the gates of the venue, a speeding van ploughed into the group, leaving six injured. Varun Kumar, a class 12 student, died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at hospital. We have arrested the accused driver."
The accused was in an inebriated condition.
