3 killed, 9 rescued in Delhi building collapse

New Delhi, Oct 10 Three persons were killed, including a 4-year-old girl and nine were rescued when a building collapsed in Central Delhi's Lahori Gate , said police on Monday.

The building collapsed on Sunday night due to heavy rainfall.

The Delhi Police have lodged an FIR under sections 304A, 336, 337 and 338 of the IPC.

A fire official said that it was a three-storey building. Initially, they got a call of roof collapse but when they reached the spot they found that the whole building had collapsed.

The fire department said that they received a call about the collapse in the Lahori Gate area at around 7.30 p.m. The caller said that the roof of a house had collapsed in the Frash khana area.

Initially, five fire engines were rushed to the spot and later on more fire engines were sent when they learnt that the entire building had fallen.

"Five persons who were trapped in the debris were fished out and were removed to the hospital. The rescue operation is still going on," said the official.

The local police also reached the spot and were assisting the fire fighters.

Later on four more persons were rescued from the debris and were sent to the hospital.

"Total nine persons were admitted to LNJP Hospital. Injured were identified as Amara (45), Nilofar (50), Mohd Imran (40), Sukhbir (34), Ankit (28), Ashok (40) and Sayaid Jishan (30). All are undergoing treatment," said the official.

The dead included a 4-year-old child, identified as Khusi, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

