3 killed in Bihar road accident

Patna, Dec 20 At least three people were killed and another was critically injured in a massive road accident in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Monday.

The injured person has been identified as Satyendra Narayan Singh, President of the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) in Aurangabad. Singh's brother-in-law and two government school teachers, who were travelling with him in a Hyundai Creta SUV, have died.

The four people were returning from Arwal to Aurangabad, when an overspeeding truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle.

The impact of the collision was such that the car was mangled after the accident.

An officer of Obra police station said rescue operation is currently underway.

"We have been using a gas cutter to rescue one of the injured persons, Satyendra Narayan Singh. The three other bodies are still inside," he said.

Following the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot.

