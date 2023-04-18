30-year-old man dies after being hit by bus in Delhi's RK Puram

New Delhi[India], April 18 : A 30-year-old man died after he was hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the RK Puram area of New Delhi.

According to the police, the deceased was crossing the road when the bus hit him.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, the information about the accident was received by them around 8 am.

A case has been registered and the investigation is going on, said the police.

According to the 'Delhi Road Crash Report 2021' prepared by Delhi Traffic Police, on average, three persons were killed in road accidents every day in Delhi over the last two years of 2021. The majority of the victims were pedestrians. The report highlighted overspeeding of the vehicles as one of the main factors of fatal accidents.

After analysing crash data of the national capital city over a three-year period (between 2019 to 2021) Delhi transport department prepared a report in collaboration with IIT Delhi and Vital Strategies. The report titled "Delhi Road Safety Report: Data to Action", showed 18 crash hot spots where more than ten road accident deaths occurred in the aforesaid three years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor