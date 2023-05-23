32-year-old man found dead in van in Delhi's Jafrabad

New Delhi [India], May 23 : A 32-year-old man was found dead in a van near Yamuna Vihar road in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased was identified as Arjun.

Police said that there were stab wounds on the deceased's neck.

"The deceased had stab wounds on his neck. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and crime team have been called," said the police.

The police further said that the taxi in which the man's body was found was registered in the name of a company in Gurugram, Haryana.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor