337 candidates file nominations for 14 LS seats in K'taka

Bengaluru, April 20 A total of 337 candidates in Karnataka on Friday filed their nominations for the 14 Lok Sabha seats on the last date of the submission of nominations. These seats will go for polling on May 7, the State Election Commission said.

Among 337 candidates, 309 are men and 28 women candidates.

On the final day (April 19), a total of 151 candidates had filed their nominations, of which 132 are men and 19 women.

According to the State Election Commission statement, they have received 230 nominations from Independent candidates and in total 503 nominations have been received by 337 candidates for the 14 Lok Sabha seats.

If one candidate files more than one nomination, the candidate count will be considered as one.

There are total 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Earlier, a total of 358 candidates in Karnataka on April 4 had filed their nominations for 14 Lok Sabha seats, which would go for polling on April 26.

Among 358 candidates, 333 are male and 25 female, according to a statement by the State Election Commission.

On the final day (April 4) of submission of nomination papers, a total of 183 candidates (171 male and 12 female) filed their nominations.

