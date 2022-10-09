34 injured after bus overturns in MP's Dindori

Bhopal, Oct 9 At least 34 people were injured after a private bus they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district after hitting a buffalo on the road early on Sunday, police said.

As per the police, nearly a dozen of the passengers have received severe injuries, and have been admitted to a government hospital in Dindori.

The accident took place around 1.30 a.m. when the bus passengers were returning to Sakulpura from Raghopur Sakka village after taking part in a function. Police said that initial investigation suggested the vehicle was driven at a high speed, which resulted in the accident.

"As the bus, already being driven in high speed, was passing through a village, a buffalo calf came in front of it. In a bid to save the animal, the driver lost control over the vehicle, which hit the calf and overturned," a police officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor