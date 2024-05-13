35 schools in Jaipur receive bomb threat on 2008 blasts anniversary

Jaipur, May 13 Thirty-five schools in all received bomb threats on Monday, at a time when Jaipur is observing the 16th anniversary of serial bomb blasts that rocked Rajasthan's capital, killing scores of people and injuring many more.

The principals of renowned schools like DPS and MPS received bomb threats through email in the morning. It mentioned about the installation of bombs in the school buildings. All the schools were evacuated in a hurry.

After getting the information, police teams and bomb disposal squads reached the spots. All schools have been evacuated and police are searching the information of the person who sent the mail.

On Sunday, 12 airports across the country, including Jaipur, received bomb threats.

On receiving information about a bomb in Vidyaashram School, teams reached the spot at around 9:30 a.m. Keeping safety in mind, the children and staff of the school have been evacuated.

After the threatening email to MPS School, located in Tilak Nagar, police from Moti Dungri police station and Adarsh ​​Nagar police station reached the spot and evacuated the staff from the school. As summer vacation has commenced, only the staff was present at the school.

Meanwhile, officials are probing if the threats on the 16th anniversary of the Jaipur blasts are a coincidence or a conspiracy. A series of nine synchronised bomb blasts took place on May 13, 2008, within fifteen minutes at different locations in Jaipur, leaving 63 dead and at least 216 injured.

Police swung into action and different teams were dispatched to different schools as soon as information was received.

Rajasthan DGP U.R. Sahu said: "So far, 35 schools in Jaipur city have received the email. After receiving the mail, all the teams were alerted. The search is going on since 6 a.m. in different schools. There is no information about any suspicious thing being found anywhere. Cyber ​​teams have been deployed to detect the mail. The government is being updated on this entire incident. There is no panic."

