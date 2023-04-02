35-yr-old CISF Jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], April 2 : A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, who was allegedly battling depression, shot himself dead early Sunday morning in Chandigarh, police said.

Naga Arjun (35), posted at the Punjab-Haryana Secretariat in Chandigarh, shot himself with his service rifle, police said, adding he died on the spot.

The deceased was a resident of Karnataka and the motive behind his extreme step is not clear, they said.

"It is believed that the Naga took the extreme step after being mentally disturbed," they added.

The incident took place at 4 am on Sunday and after receiving the information, Chandigarh police reached the spot.

"We have started the investigation. We have informed the CISF officials," they said.

As per information, on hearing the gunshot, the CISF jawans rushed to the spot and found Naga Arjun lying in a pool of blood.

Later, the jawans informed CISF officials and Chandigarh Police, they said.

More details are awaited .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor