4 Congress MPs suspended for rest of the season amid opposition protests in Lok Sabha

Four Congress MPs have been suspended for the entire monsoon session from Lok Sabha. The action by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla comes amid huge protests by opposition members on inflation among other issues. On Monday, the sixth day of the monsoon session, Om Prakash Birla gave a final warning to the parliamentarians demonstrating inside the house. “This is a temple of democracy,” said Birla amid demonstrations even as carrying of placards and holding protests within the Parliament premises was banned just before the monsoon session began.Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan have been suspended in an unprecedented action.

