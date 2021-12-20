4 more Omicron cases confirmed in Kerala, taking total to 15

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 With the samples of four more Covid positive cases getting confirmed for Omicron variant on Monday, Kerala now has 15 such cases, said State Health Minister Veena George.

All the four have been under the close watch of the health authorities and were in quarantine. Hence, there was no reason to suspect a further spread, said the minister.

All the four new cases were in the state capital district, and of these three are from the same family.

All the 15 cases were reported to be stable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor