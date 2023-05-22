4 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 22 The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has arrested four shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mehfooz alias Vishal Khan and Manjeet Singh - both from Dera Bassi - Ankit and Goldy, both of Panchkula in Haryana. Six pistols and 26 cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Yadav said following inputs, a team of AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban and led by AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel arrested the four shooters, who were tasked by Lawrence Bishnoi to harm and attack their rival gang members.

He said all accused are history-sheeters and have been facing criminal cases of heinous crimes, including attempt to murder, car-jacking, extortion, Arms Act, etc, in Punjab and Haryana.

Divulging more details, ADGP Ban said the accused Mehfooz was wanted in a case pertaining to recovery of six pistols, wherein his aide Nitish Rana was arrested while he managed to escape from the spot.

Accused Mehfooz was also involved in a firing incident at the premises of a pub and restaurant, Brew Bros, in Mohali in March 2022, he said, adding he had opened fire on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to extort money.



