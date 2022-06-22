5 cops, 1 home guard stabbed inside police station in Delhi

New Delhi, June 22 As many as five policemen and one home guard were allegedly stabbed inside a police station in the national capital on Wednesday, an official said.

According to the official, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the accused persons arrived at the cyber police station in Shahdara district.

"The accused person has been nabbed and is being interrogated," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

Of the injured cops, the condition of one is said to be critical who has been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre while the rest are currently admitted to the GTB Hospital.

The police are yet to share the motive behind the attack.

