5-day drone ‘Drone Technology Bootcamp’ ends in Manipur, strengthening security tech capabilities & readiness

Imphal, Dec 5 The five-day 'Drone Technology Bootcamp' concluded on Friday at the Drone Training Node in Manipur's Chandel district, marking a significant step toward enhancing the technological capabilities of security forces in the region.

Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that organised by the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, and under a specialised initiative of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the training was conducted from December 1 to 5.

He added that the Bootcamp was designed to enhance technical proficiency and operational awareness in unmanned aerial systems.

According to the Defence Spokesman, a total of 165 participants from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, Territorial Army and faculty members of IIT Dhanbad took part in the significant training.

The curriculum included modules on drone electronics, flight operations, sensor integration, communication systems and emerging innovations in unmanned platforms.

Participants engaged in simulator-based sessions, practical demonstrations and interactive discussions led by expert instructors from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, with support from MeitY and Assam Rifles technical mentors.

The closing ceremony was chaired by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Assam Rifles, who commended the participants for their discipline, enthusiasm and commitment throughout the training.

He highlighted the growing relevance of drone technology in national security, disaster response and developmental efforts, while emphasising the importance of continuous upskilling to meet evolving operational challenges.

The DIG also acknowledged the vital contribution of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and MeitY in enabling this collaborative initiative, noting that such partnerships are instrumental in advancing technological empowerment and fostering innovation across the region.

Certificates were awarded to all participants in recognition of their commitment and newly acquired expertise.

The Bootcamp stands as a testament to Assam Rifles' proactive approach in embracing modern technology and promoting knowledge-sharing to enhance national preparedness and regional development.

