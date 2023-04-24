5 held in Gurugram for betting on IPL match

Gurugram, April 24 A team of the cybercrime branch (east) of the Gurugram Police has arrested five persons for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, the police said on Monday.

The arrested suspects were identified as Tushar aka Romi, Vipin Kumar Gupta, Jitender Kumar Solanki aka Bolu, Ravinder Thakran and Jitender aka Theele.

The accused were arrested from the Sector-53 police station area.

"Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Ind," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

The police have recovered 14 mobile phones, one laptop, one tablet, four LED TVs and one Internet modem and Rs 32,710 cash from their possession.

According to the police, during the raid, they noticed that one of the accused was making entries about the game in a register while his accomplice on the phone communicated about the rates.

"We also recovered a diary from their possession which indicated that the suspect's network was connected to Kolkata. They were involved in crores of rupees betting via different mobile apps.

A case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at Sector-53 police station in Gurugram.



str/uk/

