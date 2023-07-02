500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati will be celebrated at national level: PM Modi

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati, who was the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century, will be celebrated by the Centre at the national level.

The Prime Minister, who launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in here and distributed sickle cell genetic status cards to the beneficiaries, said the BJP-led government has worked with sensitivity and emotion for the welfare of the tribal community.

The Prime Minister said that the nation is taking a big pledge of securing the lives of the people from the tribal communities, resolution of freedom from Sickle Cell Anaemia and saving the lives of 2.5 lakh children and families that are affected by the disease. Recalling his personal experience with the tribal communities, the Prime Minister underlined the painful symptoms and genetic origin of Sickle Cell Anaemia.

Launching an attack on previous governments PM Modi said that due to the indifference towards the tribal society, this was not an issue for the previous governments.

"Most of the people affected by Sickle Cell Anaemia were from the tribal society. Due to the indifference towards the tribal society, this was not an issue for the previous governments."

The Prime Minister said no attention was paid towards the issue of Sickle Cell Anaemia for the past 70 years even though more than 50 per cent of Sickle Cell Anaemia cases in the world arise in India.

He highlighted the indifference of the past governments towards the tribal community and stated that it was the present government that went on to find a solution for this.

During the programme, the Prime Minister announced that the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati will be celebrated by the government of India at the national level. A film will be made on her life and a commemorative coin and postal stamp will be issued.

Rani Durgavati is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought for freedom against the Mughals.

He expressed confidence that the blessings and inspiration of Rani Durgavati will enable Madhya Pradesh to soar to new heights of development.

The Prime Minister said that the Adivasi community is not just an electoral number for the present government but its welfare was a priority.

He informed that he has been putting in efforts in this direction way before he first became the Chief Minister of Gujarat where he and the present Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai C Patel would visit Adivasi communities and create awareness about Sickle Cell Anaemia.

He also recalled starting various campaigns in the state as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He informed about seeking help from a Nobel Prize-winning scientist during his visit to Japan as the Prime Minister of India.

The Prime Minister said that this campaign to eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia will become a key mission of the Amrit Kaal. He expressed the determination to free the tribal communities and the country from the menace of Sickle Cell Anaemia by 2047.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor