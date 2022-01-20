5G rollout: Air India resumes B777 operations to US

Amid 5G rollout by the US, Air India has resumed B777 operations to the country on Thursday after approval from the US authority, said Airline officials.

Due to the 5G rollout, Air India had earlier cancelled more than eight flights to the USA.

"Boeing has cleared Air India to operate in the USA on B777. Accordingly, the first flight has left this morning to John F Kennedy. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago and San Francisco. Arrangements to carry stranded passengers are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into the USA has been sorted," said Air India.

Earlier on Wednesday, after the rollout of 5G wireless networks in the United States, India has cancelled eight Air India flights to and from the US.

"Due to deployment of the 5G communications in the USA, we will not be able to operate the following flights of January 19, 2022," Air India said.

Recently, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), with a strength of 6,000 pilots, has expressed concern over possible interference of 5G wireless signals with sensitive aircraft equipment such as radio altitude meters, threatening aviation safety.

"It is important to fully understand and reduce potential 5G signal interference with radio altimeters that are integral to aircraft security systems. We understand that the activation of these services is a part of India's select Coming soon in cities," reads the January 4 FIP letter.

Further FIP mentioned in the letter that if 5G deploys pilots may face safety issues while operating flights.

"5G signals could interfere with the Radio Altimeters that airliners, bizjets and general aviation aircraft rely on low altitude flight that it issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) on the 'Risk of Potential Adverse Effects on Radio Altimeters' of 5G deployment. In response, the largest network carriers in the US, including Verizon and AT&T agreed to temporarily pause the advent of 5G service to allow the FAA more time to address concerns about interference," the FIP letter reads.

Possibly Indian carriers are waiting for assurance before the operation from US-based federal aviation administration and aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

However, Boeing declined to comment on the 5G issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

