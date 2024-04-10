6 dead, many injured after bus falls into canal in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Raipur, April 10 At least six people were killed after a bus carrying around 50 passengers fell into a canal in Chhattisgarh's Durg district late on Tuesday, the police said.

More than a dozen passengers were also injured, some of whom suffered severe injuries.

Durg Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Shukla, confirmed six deaths so far, however, the report suggested that the death toll may increase further.

The tragic incident occurred at the Khumari area when a bus carrying the employees of Kedia distillery fell into a 50-feet deep ditch.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his grief over the tragic incident and sent his condolences to the deceased victims.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have requested the administration to arrange for proper treatment of the injured," CM Deo Sai posted a message on his official X account.

The rescue operation is underway and those injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed their condolences over this tragic incident.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel also expressed his condolences and said he has requested for the arrangement of proper treatment for those injured.

