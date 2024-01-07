6 desperadoes from Delhi, UP with arms nabbed in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 7 The Mumbai Police have nabbed six desperadoes with arms and ammunition hailing from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from their hideout in a guest house here in Borivali, an official said on Sunday.

The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), Juhu had received a tip-off on the six persons and their suspicious movements, and it took the help of the Kasturba Marg Police Station in the operation.

After verifying the information and exercising adequate precautions, the Kasturba Marg Police Station team raided the guest house premises near the railway station and nabbed the six suspects, who were apparently hatching a plot to carry out some major crimes in Mumbai.

They are -- Shahadat R. Hussain a.k.a. Kallu, a murder convict who has served his jail sentence is currently out; Aslam S. Khan of Delhi, but hailing from Uttar Pradesh where he was arrested in a murder case and other smaller crimes; Nadeem Y. Ansari, a history-sheeter -- all from Delhi.

The trio from Uttar Pradesh comprises -- Rizwan A. Latif with theft cases against him; Naushad Anwar of Bulandshahr who had come to conduct recce in Mumbai for their nefarious intentions; and Adil Khan of Ghaziabad, who had come with his Scorpio SUV to help his five other associates here.

The Mumbai Police swoop has recovered arms and ammunition, including a country-made pistol and a gun, one foreign-make pistol, a knife, 4 magazines with 29 rounds of ammunition and the SUV, while further investigations are on about their ulterior motives here, an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor