6 held for assaulting teenager in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, May 11 Police arrested members of a family on Wednesday for assaulting a 17-year old girl during clashes with their neighbours in J&K's Budgam district.

Police said the girl suffered critical injuries and is battling for life in a hospital.

"The scuffle took place between two families over a dispute involving the construction of an interior road in Bonmuqam Magam village of Budgam district.

Abdul Khaliq Parray and other members of his family attacked the family of Abdul Rashid Parray.

"During the attack, the 17-year old daughter of Abdul Rashid Parray was hit on the head with some blunt object causing injuries to her. The injured was shifted to sub-district hospital Magam and later referred to the SMHS Hospital, Srinagar where her condition is stated to be serious," police said.

Police also confirmed that six assailants have been arrested and an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police station Magam.

