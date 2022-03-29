6 held for fraud in arranging marriages in UP

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), March 29 The Azamgarh police have busted a gang of frauds involved in duping people in the name of arranging their marriages.

Six persons, including three women, were arrested late on Monday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Azamgarh Anurag Arya said that acting on a tip-off, the Phoolpur police nabbed Ashok Kumar, Shankar, Gulan Bharti of Azamgarh, Aradhana, Rina Yadav a.k.a. Zeenat and Puja Kumari of Ambedkar Nagar district from Ambari crossing.

The gang came on the radar of the Azamgarh police after one Satbir Prajapati of Hisar district in Haryana lodged an FIR with the Phoolpur police on Sunday alleging that Aradhana had called him for arranging his brother's marriage.

The gang had charged Rs 60,000 for arranging the marriage and had provided fake Aadhaar card and marriage certificate to them.

Later, they fled with the jewellery and cash meant for the bride, said the police.

The police are now trying to collect criminal history of this gang members.

