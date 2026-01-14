6 killed, 3 injured in Rajasthan car-truck collision

Jaipur, Jan 14 At least six women were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after an Ertiga car collided head-on with a truck on the Jaipur–Bikaner National Highway in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Wednesday, the police said.

The accident took place at around 4 p.m. near Harsawa village under Fatehpur police station limits.

According to police, the victims, all from the same family, were returning from Laxmangarh after attending a funeral. The family was travelling in two vehicles, with the Ertiga moving ahead when it rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was so severe that the car was completely smashed, trapping occupants inside the mangled vehicle.

Local residents rushed to the spot and helped pull out the injured and recover bodies from the wreckage before emergency services arrived, eyewitnesses said.

The injured persons were shifted to the trauma centre in Fatehpur for treatment. However, as their condition deteriorated, they were referred to a medical centre with advanced facilities for better treatment, an official said.

Fatehpur police station officer (SHO) Surendra Singh said the Ertiga was travelling from Laxmangarh in Sikar district to Fatehpur, while the truck was heading towards Sikar.

“All the occupants of the car belonged to the same family and were returning home after attending a funeral. Unfortunately, six women lost their lives on the spot due to the impact,” SHO Singh said.

Police said that the identities of the deceased and injured were being confirmed and their families informed.

The truck has been seized and kept under police custody while an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Preliminary findings suggest over speeding may have contributed to the collision, though mechanical failure or human error has not been ruled out.

Traffic on the Jaipur–Bikaner highway -- a busy stretch -- was disrupted for some time as rescue operations and clearance work were carried out.

