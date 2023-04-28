6-month-old child dies due to lack of ambulance at govt hospital in MP's Datia, CMHO orders probe

Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 : A six-month-old child died due to lack of an ambulance at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, the family members claimed.

The incident occurred at Indergarh government hospital in the district on Thursday. After that Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr R B Kurele reached Indergarh Hospital on Friday morning. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, he took cognizance and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

An investigation is going on into the matter yet not completed. If any person is found guilty, action will be taken accordingly, CMHO Kurele added.

According to the mother of the child, Renu Jatav, a resident of Baderi village in the district, she reached the Indergarh government hospital after her child's health deteriorated on Thursday. The doctors present there saw the baby and referred to Datia district hospital.

After that they called 108 for an ambulance but it did not reach there for long hours. The woman waited but due to the lack of the ambulance, the baby died in her lap in the hospital. On knowing about the death of the child, the mother Renu Jatav started crying and she alleged the negligence of Indergarh hospital management and doctors.

The woman said that after the incident she also reached the nearest police station to lodge a complaint against the hospital management but the police personnel drove her away.

According to reports, an ambulance which was provided by Regional MLA was available there, but there was no fuel in it. It is said that the hospital management had said that they would not send that ambulance till they get approval from the senior officials. Also, the doctors on duty said that the ambulance would go on individual expenses.

