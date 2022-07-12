67 arrested, 707 cattle rescued during Bakrid in K'taka

Bengaluru, July 12 Karnataka police have arrested 67 persons in connection with illegal transportation of cows and rescued 707 cattle from going to the slaughter houses across the state during the Bakrid festival, the police said on Tuesday.

Prabhu B. Chouhan, Minister for Animal Husbandry, said that due to the efforts of the state government, cow slaughter during Bakrid has come down.

Chouhan said that after the enactment of the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill by the BJP government, the officials claim that 20,000 cows have been rescued before being transported to slaughter houses illegally. The authorities have also lodged more than 900 cases across Karnataka.

"Our sole aim is the protection of 'Gau Mata'. Illegal slaughter houses in Karnataka must cease to exist. There are plans to create self-reliant 'Gaushalas' in the state. It has been decided to produce gobar gas (biogas) and give farmers Rs 2 per kg cow dung. We are seriously discussing this issue," he said.

Chouhan stated that 60 FIRs have been lodged in connection with violations of the Cow Slaughter Bill during the Bakrid festival. The rescued cows have been sent to different Gaushalas.

Among the rescued cattle, there were 551 cows, 144 buffaloes and 12 camels. The most number of cows have been rescued in Kalaburgi district. The district authorities have lodged 16 cases and arrested 18 persons in this connection, he stated.

The authorities have rescued 193 cows and 4 buffaloes in Kalaburgi district, 92 cows and 35 buffaloes in Bidar, 90 cows and 20 buffaloes in Tumakuru, 66 cows and 11 buffaloes in Bengaluru, and 33 cows and 15 buffaloes in Mysuru.

Twelve camels were rescued in Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura districts, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor