7 criminals held in Gurugram after committing murder in Jhajjar

Gurugram, April 22 The Gurugram police's Crime Branch on Sunday arrested seven dreaded criminals, along with weapons, after a murder they committed in Haryana's Jhajjar district, police said.

The suspects, identified as Pradeep alias Praveen alias Pehalwan, Jitender alias Hanuman, Deepak Jakhar alias Chippi, Pradeep alias Sonu, Sonu, Manjeet alias Meenu, and Gaurav alias Carlos, were apprehended near the Bandhwadi Flyover on Gurugram-Faridabad road on a tip-off, police said.

Police recovered 3 pistols, 2 country-made pistols, and 21 live cartridges from the accused and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Police Station DLF Phase-1.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that, on April 10, they had assaulted a person named Mukesh, a resident of Jhadli, who died during treatment on April 11. Subsequently, a case of murder was registered against them at the Sahlawas police station in Jhajjar.

"After committing this murder, the accused had come to Faridabad and Gurugram to avoid police action. They were also planning to commit murder and other crimes here in Gurugram, but before they could commit any crime, the Gurugram police caught them along with the weapons," ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya, said.

