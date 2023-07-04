7 killed as truck rams two vehicles, crashes into eatery in Maha's Dhule
By IANS | Published: July 4, 2023 01:45 PM2023-07-04T13:45:57+5:302023-07-04T13:50:09+5:30
Dhule, July 4 At least seven persons were killed and six more injured when a container truck rammed ...
Dhule, July 4 At least seven persons were killed and six more injured when a container truck rammed two vehicles, lost control and then crashed into a wayside dhaba in Maharashtra's Dhule, an official said here on Tuesday.
The grisly accident occurred near the Palasner village around noon when the truck reportedly lost control after a brake failure on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway in the district.
The truck hit two smaller vehicles, veered out of control and headed into the eatery near a bus-stop on the highway, as people started running helter-skelter.
The crash took place when the truck was heading from Madhya Pradesh towards Dhule.
Senior officials have rushed to the spot for investigations.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app