7,900 perform Amaranth Yatra, another batch of 4,903 leaves Jammu for Kashmir

Srinagar, July 2 Another batch of 4,903 pilgrims left J&K's Jammu city on Sunday for the Valley to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Officials said that 7,900 Yatris had 'Darshan' inside the cave shrine on Saturday while more Yatris left north Kashmir Baltal and south Kashmir Pahalgam base camps for the holy cave this morning.

"Another batch of 4,903 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas today morning in an escorted convoy for the Valley.

"These include 3790 males, 847 females, three children, 251 Sadhus, eight Sadhvis and four transgenders," officials said.

The 62-day long annual Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

Situated 3888 metres above the sea-level, the cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure which the devotees believe symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva. The ice stalagmite structure wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Extraordinary security arrangements comprising 3-tier security manned by the Army, paramilitary forces and the local police, have been made for the security and safety of the pilgrims.

Quadcopters, night vision devices, quick response disaster management teams and electronic surveillance are some of the gadgets put in place to augment human vigil and intelligence.

In addition to the two base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam, there are two transit camps of Haripora in Ganderbal district and Mirbazar in Kulgam district that cater to the needs of the pilgrims.

Those using the Baltal route have to trek uphill for 13 kms to the cave shrine. They return to the base camp the same day while those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek uphill for 43 kms which takes them 3 to 4 days one-way to reach the cave shrine.

To prevent deaths due to high altitude sickness, authorities have banned all junk food, including cold drinks, halwai items and tobacco products from being served to the pilgrims.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has also set up a Yatra control room at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to routinely monitor the passage of the pilgrims and the security arrangements made for this year's Himalayan pilgrimage.

