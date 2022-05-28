88 pc of adult population in India fully vaccinated against COVID

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday informed that over 88 per cent of the adult population in the country is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Over 88 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Congratulations India! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

According to a recent report by the Health Ministry, India's total vaccination coverage exceeded 193.13 (1,93,13,41,918) crores as per the provisional reports by 7 am today.

The ministry also informed that 4,47,637 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which took the country's total active caseload to 16,308 with the daily positivity rate standing at 0.60 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.54 per cent.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme was started by the Central government on January 16, 2021, and the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with the COVID vaccines free of cost.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor