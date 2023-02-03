9-year-old boy attacked by crocodile in Karnataka

Raichur (Karnataka), Feb 3 A nine-year-old boy was attacked by a crocodile in Karnataka's Raichur district on Friday, but saved by the quick response of locals, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when the boy, identified as Pavan, was playing in the river near Kortagunda village.

Pavan had come to his grandparents' house to attend a local religious fair. He had gone to the river with his family members, and while they were washing clothes on the banks of river, the boy went into the river to play when he was attacked.

However, locals, who saw crocodile approaching the boy, displayed presence of mind and quick response, rushed into the river, shouted, and threw things at the animal to drive it off. Though, Pavan was seriously injured in the incident, locals managed to save his life.

The boy was now admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and doctors have stated that he is out of danger.

