964 held in crackdown against criminal elements in Haryana

Haryana Police made 964 arrests and multiple recoveries under its special day-long drive 'Operation Akraman-II' against illegal activities in the state.

Multiple raids were conducted as a part of the drive. A total of 710 FIRs were registered under relevant sections of IPC, NDPS, Arms and Excise Act.

Sh. P.K. Agrawal, the Director General of Police (DGP) toldthat drive was aimed at a crackdown on the criminal elements.

"The drive was aimed at taking effective action against the criminal elements, put a check on street crime, illegal weapons and unearth illegal arms, liquor and narcotic substances. The senior police officers personally took part in these raids and closely monitored the entire crackdown on criminal elements," Agrawal said.

"We wish to create fear of law into the hearts of criminals and anti-social elements in each district by raiding their streets/houses without leaving a scope for them to escape," he added.

As per the reports from the field units, 645 teams comprising around 3500 police personnel raided a number of locations. The police also managed to nab 45 proclaimed offenders and 34 bail jumpers, many of whom were evading their arrest for a long time.

A maximum of 116 arrests were made in Panipat, followed by 108 in Gurugram and 102 in Ambala. However, the maximum, 24 proclaimed offenders were arrested from the Sonipat, followed by nine in Panipat.

The police were also able to seize 67 illegal firearms and 36 cartridges under the Arms Act.

Also, 13.50 kg ganja, 409.32-gram heroin, 488-gram charas, 75-gram opium, 31.1 gram smack, 9.02 kg poppy husk, six prohibited injections and 90 tablets falling under the category of the prohibited drug were also recovered by the police.

The teams also confiscated 3910 bottles of country-made liquor, 5240 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 1786 bottles of beer and 1671 litres of licit, 330 litres of illicit and 2073 litres of lahan.

Other than this, over Rs 9.27 lakh cash was also recovered under the Gambling Act. The raiding parties had also impounded 25 dumpers engaged in illegal mining in the Nuh district.

The DGP also said about the raid conducted inside the jail premises and how it is of great deterrent value against the criminals.

"Police had also conducted raids in jail premises across the state to check unlawful activities, devices and other substances. Assessing the special drive, I found it to be of great deterrent value for criminals and a step towards instilling confidence in the rule of law amongst the general public. The operation will be conducted in future as well," he added.

It is worthwhile to mention that 'Operation Akraman' is a special state-level drive of carrying out simultaneous raids on multiple targets. Under this, raiding parties have been formed that jointly crack down on the target without leaving scope for the criminal elements to escape.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor